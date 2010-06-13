CHENNAI: An alert guard prevented a Dantewada-like train tragedy on the track at a village near Villupuram in northern Tamil Nadu in the wee hours of Saturday, thereby saving over 1000 lives in the Rockfort Express from Tiruchi.

The Chennai-bound express train was stopped hardly 20 metres away from the bomb blast spot in Perani, following information from T Rajasekaran, the guard of Salem-Chennai Express that passed the spot just minutes before explosives ripped off.

"I heard an unusual sound and heavy jerk at around 2.10 am after crossing Perani," the 55-year-old Rajasekaran told Express. "Since, it appeared like rail fracture, I immediately passed on the information to the Perani station master over walkie-talkie, asking him to stop the approaching train - and continued my journey towards Chennai."

But, at that point of time, Rajasekaran with a professional experience of 32 years, was not aware that his presence of mind has averted a major train accident.

Thereafter, the loco pilot of the following Rockfort Express was ordered to slow down the train with an inst­ruction to look out for any track defect.

Meanwhile, a Permanent Way Inspector also reached the spot, even as the loco pilot D Gopinath discovered 98 centimetres of track missing on the left side, apart from two sleepers damaged and ballast thrown out. The Railway Protection Force noticed two wires were leading from the track to the field.

"Once several Chennai-bound trains were stationed at Villupuram and beyond, I understood that something major has happened in the wake my alert. By then, I was in Chennai," said Rajasekaran, a resident of Chromepet on the city's outskirts.

The Chennai Division of Railways said that the guard and other staff would be rewarded.

Railway Board Chairman Vivek Sahai announced a cash award for four railway staff: Mail Guard T Raja­sekaran, Loco Pilot D Gopinath, Assist­ant Loco Pilot B Raj Kumar and Mundiambakkam Station Master A Thukaram.