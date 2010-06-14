PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry police here arrested three Chennaiites on Sunday and are hunting for a fourth for purchasing goods worth Rs 1.5 lakhs and producing cheques for payments. The snag - there was no money in the account.

Velu, Anandraj, Mohammad Siddiq and Azhagar Sami, all hailing from Chennai, arrived at Puducherry a few days ago. They took a house on rent and immediately opened an account in a private bank with an initial deposit of Rs 10,000. Soon after receiving the ATM card and the cheque book, they withdrew Rs 9, 500 from the account leaving behind just Rs 500.

Then, armed with the cheque book, they went on a shopping spree. They purchased two air conditioners worth Rs 49, 000 from a shop , electrical appliances worth Rs 30,000 from another and computers and accessories worth Rs 40, 000 from a computer store. They had them all door delivered.

It was when they stretched their luck a bit too much and went to purchase an LCD projector for Rs 44,000, just before the day they were about to leave Puducherry, that the manager of that electronic store got suspicious and, having them wait in the store, alerted the police.

As the police arrived there, one of the perpetrators, Velu, fled the scene, but the police were able to nab the others. Upon their confession following the arrest, it was learnt that they were about to shift back to Chennai with all the ‘stolen’ goods. The police raided their rented house and all the stolen goods were recovered.