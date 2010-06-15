ODDANCHATHIRAM: Three persons from Tirunelveli were killed when the mini-lorry in which they were travelling collided head-on with a TNSTC bus near Oddanchathiram in Dindigul district in the early hours of Monday. Four others were seriously injured.

Innasimuthu, son of Savarimuthu, Arulmani alias Thangaraj, son of Rathina Nadar and James Augustine, son of Savarirayar of P K Puram in Tiruneveli were proceeding to Tiruppur by a mini-lorry. Around 3.30 am, when the mini-lorry was proceeding along the Oddanchathiram - Tharapuram road, a TNSTC bus on its way to Madurai collided with the mini lorry. All three persons, travelling in the mini-lorry sustained serious injuries. Arulmani and Innasimuthu died on the spot, while James Augustine died on the way to Tharapuram hospital.

Three passengers in the bus and conductor Kalidas also sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to Tharapuram hospital. Kalidas was later shifted to a Coimbatore hospital. Kaliyamandayam police have registered a case.

In another mishap, three youths, riding on a bike, were killed on the spot when their vehicle collided with a private bus proceeding to Melur from Natham on Soorakundu bridge. Police said the riders could not control their bike when it neared a narrow bridge and collided with the bus.