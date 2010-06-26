COIMBATORE: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Thursday skipped an important seminar being held as part of the World Classical Tamil conference here which was chaired by Chief Minister and DMK president M Karunanidhi. Instead, he deputed PMK president G K Mani to attend the meet.

Ramadoss was one of the 19 leaders of various political parties scheduled to speak at the conference and the topic of the seminar - 'Engum Tamil, ethilum Tamil' (Tamil anywhere and everywhere) was, ostensibly, close to his heart.

No reason was given by the PMK for the absence of Ramadoss at the seminar, despite his name being mentioned on the invitation to the seminar.

By skipping the opportunity to share the dais with the DMK chief, Ramadoss has indicated that he is keeping his options open on renewing PMK's ties with the ruling party.

Nearly a month has passed after the DMK agreed to renew its relationship with the PMK.

PMK president G K Mani and the party's frontline leaders have held a couple of rounds of talks with Karunanidhi but have been keeping silent over the issue so far. A fortnight ago, Ramadoss had said that the alliance was a serious issue and it could not be finalised all of a sudden, indicating that his party was not in a hurry to seal the deal with the DMK immediately.