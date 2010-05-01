CHENNAI: Parvathi Ammal, the mother of slain LTTE chief Velupillai Prabharan, who was prevented from entering Chennai a fortnight ago when she landed in a Malaysian Airlines flight with a valid visa, has written a letter to Chief Minister M Karunanidhi requesting him to help her reach Tiruchy for medical treatment.

The letter, bearing the thumb impression of Parvathi, has been sent to a human rights activist in Chennai who is trying his best to hand over the letter directly to the Chief Minister.

In the letter, that came from Damai Service Hospital in Jalan Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur, on Friday, Parvathi has said that during her stay in Tiruchy she was being treated by Dr Rajendran of Musiri. She has written that Dr Rajendran has made arrangements for her treatment.

Pleading for help, she has written that she has been partially paralysed for a long time and confined to a wheelchair. She has urged the Chief Minister to make arrangements for her travel from Kuala Lumpur to Tiruchy.

Recalling her ordeal at the Chennai Airport a fortnight ago, Parvathi Ammal said it could have been due to “some mistake, somewhere”. The letter also recalled Parvathi Ammal’s unsuccessful attempts in getting Indian visa from Colombo for medical treatment in Tamil Nadu and efforts taken by her daughter Vinothini Rajendram from Malaysia.

Parvathi thanked Karunanidhi for his statement made in the TN Assembly that the State government would consider allowing her to enter India for medical treatment if there was a request from her, saying it was a consolation for her. She signed off saying she would never forget this help and wished the Chief Minister a long life.