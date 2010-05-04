TIRUVANNAMALAI: Six fake priests who attempted to cheat a farmer of Rayandapuram village, near Thandrambut, by claiming that they wanted to free him (the farmer) from the clutches of a black magic spell were arrested by the police on Monday.

According to police the miscreants in the guise of priests had landed at farmer Ravichandran’s house on Sunday night and reportedly told him that some one had spelt black magic on his house and informed him that they had come there to break the spell.

While Ravichandran initially believed them and gave them Rs 1,000 to break the spell, it is said that he grew suspicious over their activities when they demanded Rs 50,000 for the same and alerted the Thandarambut police who nabbed the fraudsters.