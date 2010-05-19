CHENNAI: The State government on Tuesday shuffled the high profile secretaries of the key departments of Home, Finance and Food.

In the shuffle, Home Secretary S Malathi seems to have taken the penultimate step to becoming the next Chief Secretary of State. Malathi has been posted as the Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner of Administrative Reforms, a post hitherto held by the present Chief Secretary K S Sripathi.

Sripathi's term as Chief Secretary had been extended for six months. It ends in October this year.

K Gnanadesikan, who has been Finance Secretary for more than five years, will replace Malathi as Home Secretary while the present Food Secretary K Shanmugam will take over as the next Finance Secretary.

Another senior IAS officer Swaran Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) will move to the Food Department as its Secretary. T Udayachandran, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women Limited has been posted as the Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. He replaces Gagandeep Singh Bedi who would take over as the Managing Director of TWAD.