Boats that were damaged by strong winds that lashed Ramanathapuram coast.

RAMANATHAPURAM: Strong winds with cyclonic velocity, due to the effect caused by Laila, lashing Ramanathapuram district coast on Tuesday night damaged 227 boats and claimed the life of a fisherman.

Fishermen noticed giant waves rising off the coast of Mandapam as sharp showers lashed Rameswaram at midnight on Tuesday. Fifty-two mechanised boats and 175 country boats anchored off shore were damaged at Pamban, Mandapam, Dhargavalasai and Uchipuli.

Two patrolling boats of ICG were also damaged, while newly inducted patrolling vessel C-146 suffered slight damage when some other fishing boats dragged by strong winds at Mandapam knocked these vessels. Two boats hired by the Coastal Security Group, were also damaged at Devipattinam.

Fishermen in Pamban said the total loss caused by the damage to the boats would be Rs 1 crore. Keviston, a boat owner of Pamban, said that the damage was unprecedented.

Two huts were also damaged in Pamban area while a cow and two calves were electrocuted when they trampled live electric wire at Arasur village.

Muthulingam, a fisherman of Thirupalaikudi, who tried to berth his country boat safely drowned when his boat overturned.

Some trees and electric posts were uprooted in many parts of the district.

Minister for Slum Clearance Suba Thangavelan, who visited affected areas on Wednesday, assured the fishermen that the government would pay a compensation of Rs 7,500 for boats damaged totally and Rs 2,500 for partly damaged craft.

District Collector T N Hariharan, Hasan Ali, MLA, district panchayat chairman Ravichandra Ramavanni, Elango, RDO, and other officials accompanied the minister.

MDMK Mandapam union secretary Patric argued the government should hike the compensation for the damaged boats. Arulanandham, State coordinator for Alliance for the Release of Innocent Fishermen (ARIF), said that the government should take into consideration the price of items, when fixing compensation.