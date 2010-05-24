Many shops have begun to display nameboards in Tamil in Chennai as the deadline set by the Corporation to switch to Tamil nameboards ends on May 31.

CHENNAI: With just a week left for changing nameboards of shops in Tamil in the city, Mayor M Subramanian informed that only 15 to 20 per cent of the one lakh business establishments’ had begun to display nameboards in Tamil.

Briefing reporters on the sidelines of a function organised to unveil new Tamil nameboards for 100 shops at Ekkatuthangal here on Sunday, he assured that the remaining traders were in the process of replacing their nameboards as per the orders issued by the Corporation.

“From June 1, the Corporation authorities will be removing those nameboards that are not displayed in Tamil. We are not going to show any lenience on this issue,” he warned.

Earlier, he clarified that the change in the display boards should not be construed as an initiative to patronise the forthcoming World Classical Tamil Conference in Coimbatore.

The Mayor said, “We will be continuing with our crackdown on violators even after the conference. The failure to display nameboards in Tamil in the capital city of Tamil Nadu is an insult to Tamils.” Tamils across the globe, including those in Singapore, Malaysia and the UK, were making it a point to print Tamil on the nameboards of their shops, he argued.

He urged all shopkeepers to take necessary steps to replace their nameboards to Tamil before May 31. “Moreover, no shopkeeper can argue that he was not aware of the order, since Corporation officials have already distributed pamphlets containing the order to every establishment.

Besides, the media is also highlighting it frequently,” Subramanian underlined.

The Mayor also welcomed traders’ unions for their overwhelming support for switching to Tamil nameboards.