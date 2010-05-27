COIMBATORE: As part of their 'jail bharo' agitation, demanding permission for tapping toddy in Tamil Nadu, about 6,000 workers of Kongunadu Munnetra Kazhakam today courted arrest in Coimbatore and Tirupur Districts.

While about 1,000 workers, led by C K Nagaraj, party organiser, courted arrest in the city,1,800 were taken into custody from various places in Coimbatore District,police said.

The party president 'Best' Ramasamy and General secretary, Eswaran were arrested in Avanashi and Karumathampatti respectively.Some 2,600 workers were arrested from nearby Tirupur District, they said.

The workers, including 500 women, raised slogans in support of their demand and asked the State government to revoke the ban on toddy tapping and allow selling, as was done in neighbouring States of Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.