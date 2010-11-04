Home States Tamil Nadu

UGC norms for lecturers challenged in HC

A batch of writ petitions and writ appeals sought to quash the UGC (minimum qualification required for appointment and career advancement of teachers in universities and institutions affiliated to it) 3rd amendment,  Regulations dated July 11, 2009.

CHENNAI: A notification of the University Grants Commission (UGC) which prescribed&nbsp; new standards for the appointment of lecturers in colleges in Tamil Nadu has been challenged.

A batch of writ petitions and writ appeals sought to quash the UGC (minimum qualification required for appointment and career advancement of teachers in universities and institutions affiliated to it) 3rd amendment,&nbsp; Regulations dated July 11, 2009.

The petitions and appeals also prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to continue to follow the pre-amended regulations pertaining to M Phil holders.

The July 11, 2009, notification declared National Eligibility Test (NET) as mandatory and that only Ph D holders would be exempted from clearing the NET, thus withdrawing the exemption granted to M Phil holders ever since 1991.

Based on this withdrawal, The Teachers Recruitment Board issued an advertisement on March 29, 2010, for filling up the post of 1,024 lecturers in the State.

When the matter came up before the First Bench comprising Chief Justice M Y Eqbal and Justice T S Sivagnanam on Wednesday, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) M Ravindran submitted that there was no instruction on the issue from the Department of Human Resource Development (HRD).

UGC senior counsel R Krishnamoorthy said that the resolution adopted on August 12, this year, was sent to the Centre, but it did not receive any communication till date.

The Bench observed that it was only because of the inaction on the part of the UGC and the HRD Department that more than 1,000 vacant posts of lecturers in different colleges in the State had not been filled up by the Tamil Nadu government.

However, the ASG submitted that by November 8 he would get further instructions on the matter.

“Let the matter be listed on November 11. If by then&nbsp; the concurrence of the HRD is not sent to the UGC, it shall be presumed that the department has no objection to the decision of UGC and this court shall dispose of the cases in accordance with law,” the Bench said.

