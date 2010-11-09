Don't charge exhorbitant fees: TN to schools

CHENNAI: Warning that it would not remain a mute spectator if private schools collected exorbitant fees, the DMK Government in Tamil Nadu today said it was keen on implementing a new fee structure from the next academic year. Replying to a series of questions raised by Opposition in the Assembly, School Education Minister Thangam Thenarasu said the state government had recently appointed former High Court Judge Justice K Raviraja Pandian as the head of the Private Schools Fee Fixation Committee after its former head Justice Govindarajan resigned last month on health grounds.

He said the government was keen on implementing new fees structure during the next calender year once the Pandian Committee submitted its recommendations. Thenarasu warned that the government would not be a mute spectator if any school indulged in collecting exorbitant fees.

Tamil Nadu was the only state in the country to appoint a committee that regulated fees structure for private schools, he said.