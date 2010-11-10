CHENNAI: The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD)has rejected a resolution dated this August 12 of the University Grants Commission (UGC) granting exemption to

M Phil candidates from writing the NET/SLET (National Entrance Test/State Level Entrance Test) for appointment to the posts of lecturers/assistant professors in government colleges in the State.

When a batch of writ appeals and writ petitions challenging the UGC regulations, dated July 11, 2009, came up for hearing on Tuesday, Additional Solicitor-General M Ravindran produced before the First Bench a copy of the HRD department’s letter, dated November 3, 2010, to the UGC. The letter stated that the government had declined to accord concurrence to the resolution of the UGC regarding NET/SLET qualification for appointment of lecturers in government colleges.

Granting time till November 16 for filing a counter-affidavit, the bench posted the matter for further hearing on November 22.

“The resolution perhaps does not take into account the fact that appointments, if any, pursuant to the date of coming into force of these regulations are bound to be prospective only. Exempting candidates from NET/SLET requirements, who are going to be appointed or have been appointed after July 11, 2009, would be violative of the UGC 3rd amendment Regulations,’’ the letter added.