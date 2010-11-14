CHENNAI: The Netherlands government is providing technological know-how to the state government in preserving the 200,000 documents of Dutch history in Tamil Nadu, according to Dutch embassy sources.

“We are providing training to people from Tamil Nadu archives department in The Netherlands on how to operate the machines used in protecting and repairing the rare documents besides providing technical know-how to Tamil Nadu,” Sara Cohen,head of Press and Cultural Affairs, Embassy of The Netherlands, told Express.

The Dutch is also providing `2 crore aid for restoration of archaeological sites and architecture of Pulicat and Sadras. This has been done with the support of School of Architecture and Planning, Anna University, and Art and Architecture Research, Development and Education (AARDE), said V Vijay Kumar,chief representative of the Netherlands Business Support Office, Chennai.

“While at Pulicat, the initiatives would largely be to increase the community’s sense of ownership of the heritage site, its traditions and cultural values, involving them at various levels, the objective of Sadras would be to work with Archaeological Survey of India to adopt a systematic approach to conserve the historic site and promote sustainable tourism and conservation,” said vice chancellor of Anna University Mannar Jawahar during his inaugural speech at the day-long conference on Sustainable Tourism and Cultural Heritage held at Museum Theatre here.

The aim of sustainable tourism is to ensure that development brings a positive experience for the local people, tourism companies and the tourists, he said.

Earlier, speaking during the programme, Sara said she will look at the heritage sites in Pulicat and Sadras.

“By conserving and showcasing forts, buildings, cemeteries and other memories, we are not just speaking about our past but strengthening our cultural identity,” she said.

Sara also stressed the need for creating awareness of the cultural heritage site besides generating employment opportunities by promoting art, craft and tourism.