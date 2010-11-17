Home States Tamil Nadu

PC, UPA flayed for dumping opposition demand

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa has criticised Union Home Minister P Chidambaram and the Congress-led UPA government for rejecting the opposition’s demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Spectrum scam.

“This is most unfortunate as it reflects the insensitivity of the government to the combined voice of the Opposition on an issue in which not just Raja, but the Government of India itself is in hot waters,” she said.

Jayalalithaa said Chidambaram’s offhand brushing aside of the vociferous opposition demand for a JPC probe was most unfortunate.

Pointing out that Chidambaram’s assertion that a JPC probe was unnecessary and “meaningless,” she said: “That no less a person than the Union Home Minister chose to make such a statement standing right outside the Parliament is an indication that it is not the individual view of Chidambaram alone, but the collective view of the UPA Government. This is reinforced by the comments of Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee, who also rejected the demand for JPC probe.”

Justifying her demand for JPC probe, Jayalalithaa said: “The scope of the PAC is limited. It can only go into accounting discrepancies, if any, and cannot recommend prosecution... The ramifications of the Spectrum scam are far wider. The loss to the nation, to the extent of `1,76,379 crore has come about because Spectrum was allotted to incompetent letter pad organisations at throwaway prices. Obviously, such a procedure has resulted in wrongful gain to several individuals.”

