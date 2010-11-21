PUDUCHERRY: The UNESCO Madanjit Singh Institute of South Asian Regional Co-operation (UMISARC) is organising a three-day conference from November 22 to 24 for promoting unity and building interdependence among South Asian countries.

In a statement N K Jha, director of the Institute, stated that the international conference titled “South Asia in 2020 : Towards a greater unity and interdependence” has assumed critical significance in view of the fact that while SAARC has completed 25 years of its foundation, it has not achieved success despite shared history and common cultural, linguistic and ethnic ties in South Asia.

Ambassador Lakhan Lal Mehrotra, former secretary, ministry of external affairs, government of India, and United Nations envoy in Cambodia and Indonesia will inaugurate the conference. Madan K Bhattrai, foreign secretary, government of Nepal, will deliver the valedictory address.

Top scholars, diplomats, civil servants and think tanks from Sweden, Nepal, Sri lanka, Maldives and several parts of India have confirmed their participation in the meet.