THOOTHUKUDI/ERODE/ RAJAPALAYAM: As many as 17 houses were damaged in the rain on Wednesday night and with this the total number of houses damaged in the Thoothukudi district this monsoon season rose to 57.

Three persons have died in rain-related incidents so far.

Meanwhile in Erode nine persons have died so far over the last few weeks due in rain related incidents and much damage have been caused to roads and crops, officials said.

Among the taluks, Gobi has received the highest rainfall (1,100 mm as against 900 mm last year). Since the level in almost all the ponds, tanks and lakes has gone up farmers having land in the one-lakh acre Lower Bhavani Ayacut are in the hope of getting water for the second turn dry crop cultivation from January 1.A surplus 146 cusec of Perumpallam dam, 250 cusec of Kunderipallam dam and 590 cusecs of Kodiveri dam were discharged into the Bhavani river on Thursday.

44 tanks brimming in Rajapalayam

Owing to continuous torrential rains at Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district, 44 tanks have reached their maximum capacity and the storage continued to rise on Thursday. Mudangiyaru is in spate and since the water cannot be diverted to tanks, it has entered into villages and inundated houses. As water had entered two private schools in Madasamy Kovil Street, three days holiday had been declared for the students.

Following heavy downpour, the Irukkankudi dam began to surplus on Wednesday and flood waters washed away the causeway leading to Nelmeni Vallimadai on Wednesday.