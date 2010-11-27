THENI: Several villages in the hilly regions of Theni district have been either washed away by flash floods or damaged by rain.

Many hamlets have been cut off from the plains as roads have been battered by rains bringing movement of traffic to a standstill.

So far 360 houses in the district have been damaged.

Revenue department has disbursed Rs 2,000 each to the families whose houses have been damaged.

As Moola Vaigai river is in spate, the villages in the hilly regions of Varusanadu, including Rayarkottai, Uruttimedu, Vandiyur, Veerasinnamalpuram and other villages have been cut off. Crops on 30 acres in Andipatti block have been damaged.

Various stations recorded a rainfall of less than 4 mm except Sothuparai which received 6 mm during the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Friday.

Periyar catchment area recorded 6 mm and Thekkadi 7 mm.

Level in dams: The storage level of dams in the district on Friday morning was: Vaigai - 69.65 ft, Manjalaru - 56 ft and Sothuparai - 126.28 ft. The level in the Periyar dam stood at 127.80 ft.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Tiruvarur district for the second day on Friday after a lull late on Thursday night. Low-lying areas in Tiruvarur town were inundated.

Crops transplanted within the last 10 days have been hit, said farmers.

Officials belonging to PWD, Fire and Rescue Services, Revenue and Police have been instructed to monitor the situation round-the-clock.

People living in low-lying areas have been advised to move to safer places. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.