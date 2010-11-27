CHENNAI: Remarking that the Niira Radia tapes are presumably true as there has been no denial from any quarters even a week after the transcripts were made public, AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa said the conversations exposed the Karunanidhi family’s greed for money and lust for power, which was the only reason why the group of feuding individuals were remaining together.

In a statement on Friday, she wonde­red what other would-be revelations were yet buried in the tapes, as only 15 minutes of the conversations that corporate lobbyist Niira Radia had with several politicians and journalists had been brought to light by the media.

The total recorded conversations run to 500 minutes.

“These tapes are available with the I-T department. They are available with the CBI and with the ED. If these inst­ituti­ons are really free, if they are not under pressure to proc­eed selectively in cases relating to public persons, if they are inte­rested in upholding probity in public life and rule of law, then action should be taken against all concerned under appropriate laws,” she said.

The recordings showed that merit and suitability were never the criteri­a for appointing central ministers, she added.