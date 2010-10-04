NAGERCOIL: Three air-conditioner mechanics from Chennai were drowned in the sea off Muttom on Saturday late evening and the body of one mechanic was washed ashore.

According to Colachel Marine Police, a group of six working in a AC machine servicing company from Chennai, were on a tour of Kanyakumari. After visiting different places at Kanyakumari seashore, they went to Muttom beach on Saturday. While they were bathing in the sea on Saturday evening, a giant wave swept Karthick (23) into the sea. On seeing this, two of his friends, Haridhas (28), and Ramesh (21), rushed to his rescue. But, unfortunately, all the three were drowned in the sea. On seeing this, the other friends who came along with them shouted for help. Some local fishermen went to the rescue of the drowned persons, but they failed in their mission. Later, Haridhas’s body was washed ashore. On information, Colachel Marine police and local police rushed to the spot, recovered his body and sent it for postmortem at KGMCH.

During investigation, it was found that the deceased Haridhas was from Janani Nagar in north Malayambakkam in Maangadu in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the fate of the other 2 persons who drowned in the sea was not known. The drowned Karthick was from MM Street in Vallalar, Teynampet while Ramesh was from Pillayar Koil Street in Vanniyar, Teynampet.