ERODE: Some Youth Congress workers, supporting former union minister EVKS Elangovan, gheraoed TNCC president KV Thangkabalu and raised slogans against continuing the alliance with the DMK for the ensuing assembly poll.

Thangkabalu visited the party office on Sunday morning and informed the partymen about visit of party chief Sonia Gandhi to Tiruchi on October 9. After he completed his speech and emerged out of the venue with Elangovan, nearly 50 YC men gheraoed him.

They raised slogans Thanmana Thalaivar Elangovan Vaazhga (long live self-respectful leader Elangovan), and Vendaam Vendaam DMK Kuttani (Don’t align with the DMK).

After much difficulty, Erode MLA RM Palanisamy controlled the irate mob. But, a few yards away, again a few Youth Congress men supporting union minister P Chidambaram, gheraoed Thangkabalu’s car.

When they complained about Elangovan’s supporters that they have not allowed them to speak at the venue, Thangkabalu assured to talk to Palanisamy.