CHENNAI: Months ahead of the Assembly polls in the State, a survey on Monday predicted a neck-and-neck race between the DMK and AIAMDK alliances, with the ruling party having a slight upper hand.

The survey carried out in 220 taluks of 32 districts of the State by about 900 graduates, found that the DMK would get 42.59 per cent of the total votes polled while the AIADMK would garner 41.5 per cent.

Revealing the findings of the survey, Tamil Nadu Regional Graduates’ Association president K Kanagaraj said that 2.22 lakh respondents were split into five categories - below poverty line, low income group, middle income group, high income group and creamy layer. The survey found that only 35 per cent of the creamy layer voters and 55 per cent of below poverty line respondents were willing to vote.

“In the creamy layer section, 35 per cent were indifferent to elections, while 45 per cent in the BPL segment lacked awareness of the voting mechanism,” said Kanagaraj.

The below poverty line segment included rickshaw pullers, construction workers, coolies and pavement dwellers. Of those willing to vote in the BPL category, 52 per cent favoured the DMK alliance, 38 per cent AIADMK alliance, four per cent supported DMDK, while the remaining six per cent opted for other political parties, including the PMK.

In the low income group, which comprised people working in hotels, restaurants, company workers or government workers doing menial jobs, 70 per cent were willing to exercise their franchise. Fifty per cent of them favoured the DMK alliance, while 36 per cent opted for AIADMK front. Six per cent backed the DMDK and eight per cent indicated their choice for other political parties.

In the middle income group, which consisted of government servants, teachers and farmers, about 80 per cent were willing to vote. Interestingly, in this section, there was a tilt towards the AIADMK with 45 per cent opting to vote for the Opposition alliance, while 38 per cent favoured the DMK. Similarly, in the high income group, which comprised Central government employees, IT professionals and entrepreneurs, about 48 per cent favoured AIADMK while 36 per cent were with the DMK.

“The reason for the sudden shift of the middle and high class towards the Opposition is due to the rise in corruption as well as abuse of power by the bureaucracy. No doubt, the government has come out with interesting schemes, but at the same time the survey found that people were unhappy as they could not benefit from the schemes,” Kanagaraj said.

Similarly, in the elite section, only 34 per cent were willing to vote in the election and among them 35 per cent each favoured the ruling and the opposition alliance, while 12 per cent backed the DMDK. Kanagaraj said the mood could swing either way in the event of a change in alliance partners.