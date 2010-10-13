MK hits out at AIADMK stir on driving licenses

CHENNAI: Joining issue with AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa, who has announced an agitation in the city condemning the Centre’s decision to make completion of eighth standard mandatory for obtaining a driving licence, Chief Minister and DMK president M Karunanidhi on Tuesday criticised her for organising such agitations.

In an epistle to DMK members, Karunanidhi, without mentioning the name of Jayalalithaa, said that some persons could not even accept this minimum qualification prescribed for getting a licence and were finding reasons to launch agitations.

The Chief Minister said that both the Centre and the State had been following this minimum educational requirement as it would encourage the youth to study up to 8th standard to get employment.

Referring to the recurrence of fatal accidents due to drivers’ negligence, Karunanidhi said that many a times, the road signs were overlooked and many lose their lives.

The Centre had prescribed educational qualification to drivers only as a measure to reduce fatal accidents. “But some persons cannot accept this and have been finding reasons for agitations,” he quipped and asked ‘wiser’ people to think whether such agitations were good for the country’s development.