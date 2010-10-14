PUDUCHERRY: The Vegetarian Congress of Puducherry is on a major drive to convert school and college students to vegetarianism.

In view of the World Vegetarian Day on October 6, the Puducherry Vegetarian Congress was on an active drive to promote vegetarianism among the school children and college students through innovative methods.

Cookery workshops on sweets and savories were conducted for college students who have taken up home science and other related courses, while essay and oratorical competitions were conducted among school students with regard to vegetarianism and its impact on global warming.

“Vegetables have abundant vitamin content that strengthens our blood cells which is nil in non-vegetarian food. Because of this, there is free flow of blood, unlike non-vegetarian food that causes adverse effects such as hardening of the blood cells causing blood pressure, digestive problems, etc. While vegetables like bittergourd and greens control sugar problems which is highly prevalent in India, banana derivatives and certain types of greens reduce cholesterol thereby preventing heart attack, which is the next major health hazard being faced in India,” said Dhanapal, chairman, Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) and chairman, Vegetarian Congress of Puducherry (VCP).

Citing Bill Clinton’s example, who recently converted to vegetarianism, he added that being a vegetarian increased one’s lifeline.

Apart from that, it also addressed the problem of global warming as more consumption would mean developing more areas for farming, a garden for every house and so on.

Addressing the students, K R Muralidharan, chief manager, Vijaya Bank, motivated them to listen to their parents and consume greens as they were very helpful to increase the brain’s memory power and also helped in instilling more patience, thereby reducing tension.

