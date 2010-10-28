CHENNAI: Janata Party chief Subramanian Swamy today appeared before a tribunal examining the validity of a Central ban against the LTTE and sought permission to argue for extension of the ban. Swamy said while only the Centre and members of the banned organisation can appear before the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal and argue, reports in a section of the media had suggested that others such as MDMK leader Vaiko were arguing against the ban.

"I submitted that if any persons other than these can be allowed to argue, then I would also have to be allowed to argue for extending the ban," Swamy, a vocal critic of LTTE, told PTI.

He said the Judge, Justice Vikramajit Sen, had told him that no person was allowed to argue and that his case could be taken up after examining the prosecution witnesses. However, Swamy requested for a written submission since he was to leave to Delhi in connection with a case in the Supreme Court and said he will make the written submission later.

The Tribunal has to ratify a May 2010 notice by the Centre extending the ban against LTTE in the country. It has been conducting hearings in the state since October 5.

It rejected the petition of two groups to implead themselves as parties in the proceedings saying they did not have the locus standi to do so.