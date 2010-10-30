CHENNAI: All political parties in the state should bury their differences and fight for the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, film director and Tamil activist Thankar Bachan said here on Friday.

Observing that the farmers were reeling under poverty, misery and debts, he asked the politicians to unitedly meet the Prime Minister soon and ensure release of Cauvery water for the benefit of the farmers.

"The politicians in the state have not united so far for the Sri Lankan Tamils' issues, the Tamil fishermen problems or the Sethusamudram project. Let us unite at least for the Cauvery water issue," he explained, noting how political parties in Karnataka had united for refusing Tamil Nadu's plea for water.

The maker of acclaimed films Onbadhu Rooiba Nottu , Azhagi and Pallikoodam , Thankar Bachan said he was talking as not just a creator but as a son in a family of farmers. "If our politicans are unable to make the Central government understand our plight and release water, our MPs from the state should step down," he said.

Responding to a query from a scribe about actor Rajinikanth's earlier announcement that he would give Rs 1 crore for inter-linking of national rivers, the filmmaker said 'He might have made the offer knowing well that the project will not be implemented."