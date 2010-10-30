PUDUCHERRY: Out of the 50 persons engaged as casual labourers by Ponlait, a milk co-operative institution, four were from Tamil Nadu with neither of them having a house in Puducherry nor being enlisted in the Employment Exchange. They hailed from Chennai, Salem, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari. The persons had been engaged on January 1, 2009, through the Employment Exchange. The deputy registrar of co-operative responding to it at a public interface programme said than an enquiry was going on and action would be taken by the government after the enquiry. Already, the managing director of Ponlait has been shifted to another department