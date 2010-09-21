PUDUCHERRY: A six-member delegation of Standing Committee of Sports and Youth Affairs of West Bengal Assembly is here on a two-day visit to the UT. The committee of MLAs headed by Ashish Banerjee from Trinamool Congress along with Brahmay Nanda of Socialist Party and CPM’s Amar Basu , Sadhu Tidu, Prashanta Majhi and ace swimmer Bula Choudhury arrived here on Monday and interacted with K Lakshminarayanan, MLA and former Education Minister.

The delegation is visitng UT Legiuslative Assembly on Tuesday to meet the ministers. They would also explore some aspects of cultural and heritage links that could be established between WB and UT and later submit their recommendations to the WB Assembly, Asish Banerjee told Express.