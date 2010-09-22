PUDUCHERRY: The ruling Congress seems to be taking no chances before the Assembly elections in electing office-bearers to the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) and it seems they prefer to keep the face of the party unchanged. All the 34 newly appointed members of PPCC passed a resolution authorising All India Congress Committee president Sonia Gandhi to appoint 10 office-bearers including the PPCC president from among the members without an election.

Understandably, this may cause some delay as Sonia would take her own time as several important matters at the national level would be given priority.

M G Balaji, chairman of Pradesh Election Authority and Returning Officer for the elections, at a press conference said 30 members were elected from the 30 blocks (read Assembly constituencies) in the Union Territory. Besides two members — A V Sreedharan and K Lakshminarayan — have been elected from Congress Legislature Party to PPCC and another two members — both former PPCC presidents P Shanmugham and V Narayanasamy — are ex-officio members of the PPCC. Instead of conducting elections, all PPCC members have authorised Sonia Gandhi to appoint them to various posts.

This is seen as a move to avoid conflict between various groups within the party. “We want to avoid disappointments especially when a seniors doing mediocre jobs are replaced by active juniors. The act can cause heartburns among seniors because they may view it as a punishment,” said Balaji. The decision by the party president would be abiding on all members and there would be no local resentment, justified Balaji.

However, the fact is that the 30 PPCC members have not been elected by conducting elections from grassroots level. They have been selected. So election of PPCC office-bearers could not arise. The selection of PPCC members was made on the basis of enrollment of members by the party leaders.

A formula was worked out by giving due representation as per the mandate they commanded and members were selected, sources said. This has worked out well for present group of leaders with eight members for P Kannan, Rajya Sabha member who earlier merged his PMC with Congress. For Chief Minister V Vaithilingam it is two, with him becoming PPCC member from Kamaraj Nagar, from where he is planning to contest the elections.

Among the other ministers, Home Minister E Valsaraj is the PPCC member from Mahe, Health Minister A Namassivayam from Villianur, A V Subramanian, the present PPCC president, is a member from Raj Bhavan and P Kannan from Thirubhuvanai.

However, heartburns seem to have already taken place with former Chief Minister N Rangasamy finding himself no where — the reason being he did not enrol himself as a member, nor did his supporters do so. Moreover, there has been no enrollment of members by him, justifies the party. There are others like former MLA R Kamalakannan who have been left out.

Whether the party by selecting members would be able to make the members work as a united front especially in the forthcoming elections and come back to power, or not electing members democratically would backfire, remains to be seen.