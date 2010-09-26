4 held for placing boulder on railway track

ERODE: The Perundurai police, on Saturday, arrested four persons including two school students on the charges of keeping boulder on railway track at Velayuthampalayam, 3 km away from Ingur, on Friday.

Talking to mediapersons at Perundurai, top police officials said the Podanur police had registered a case on a complaint from Tirupur railway station officer Somasekar that a boulder was found on the track at Velayuthampalayam at 7.30 a.m. on September 24, when Cochin Express from Hyderabad was coming on the track. “Following this, police geared up the operation and formed a special team to nab the culprits. On the basis of a probe, Karthi, 19, a Plus-Two student of Perundurai GHSS; Saravanakumar, 16, a Plus-One student of Ingur GHSS; and two masons Raja, 20 and Arjunan, 19 were arrested,” they said. “All the four belong to Sengulam village in Ingur. The probe revealed that they kept the boulders for fun and hadn’t any ill motive. The masons admitted that they had also kept a boulder on the track three months back. Being a serious offence, a case has been booked under Sec 153 of Indian Railway Act.