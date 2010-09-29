SALEM: The body of a 32-year-old unmarried graduate, who died in a private hospital due to infectious diseases in Salem, was allegedly kept at home without a burial since Sunday for want of money for last rites.

Senthil (32), fell ill a few months ago and was under going treatment at a christian charity hospital on the outskirts of Salem. He died on Sunday and his sisters, one of whom is an advocate, brought and kept the body at home till Tuesday.

Neighbours said it was only on Tuesday that they came to know that Senthil’s sisters, Ezhilvizhi and Arulmozhi, had not buried the body and they raised a hue and cry. Efforts to talk to the sisters proved futile as they did not respond, neighbours alleged.

On inquiries by Express, it was found that the family was not in good terms with neighbours, who spread rumours that Senthil was an HIV-infected person.

Later, locals alerted the ward councillor L V Prakash who intervened but did not make much headway in the matter. After Prakash informed Ammapet police the officials found that the sisters had not buried the body because they did not have money to carry out the last rites.

They were not inclined to reach out for help, Inspector S Murugan said and added, “a relative from whom help was sought was yet to come.”

However, Prakash started a drive to collect money from the public to perform last rites to the man and made arrangements to dispose the body.

The District AIDS Control Project Office quickly dismissed it as a case of AIDS. After going through the medical records, it was found that he was affected by tuberculosis and was under DOTS treatment too.