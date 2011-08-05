PUDUCHERRY: The Principal District and Sessions Judge T Ramaswamy adjourned the hearing of the Sankararaman murder case to

August 11.

When the hearing resumed on Friday, Special Public Prosecutor N Devadoss filed a petition seeking the court to view the video recordings, which were considered vital documents relating to the case.

The judge then admitted the Special Public Prosecutor’s petition and fixed August 11 as the date for viewing the video recordings by the counsels of both sides.

There were no defence witnesses produced before the court and only eight of the 24 were present in the court on Friday.

It may be recalled that Sankararman, the manager of the Sri Varadarajaperumal temple in Kancheepuram district in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, was allegedly murdered on the premises of the temple on September 3, 2004.

Kanchi Acharyas Jayendra Saraswathi and Vijayendra Saraswathi have been named as the prime accused in the case. ‘

Of the total 189 witnesses in the case, 81 turned hostile.

The trial was shifted to Puducherry from Chengalpattu court on a directive of the Supreme Court in October 2005.