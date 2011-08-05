PUDUCHERRY: A case of visa violation was registered against a Rwandan national, who is studying in a college in Bangalore.

According to the police, Muhire Nepo, had come to India to pursue higher education for which he was granted visa. But subsequently he moved to Puducherry to study business administration in Acharya College at Villianur, and failed to inform authorities about the move.

The police said he cauaght their attention in Auroville. During questioning, the officials asked him to produce documents and that was when the Managalam police found that he was granted visa to study in Bangalore.

A case under section 14 of Foreigners Act and section 5 of Registration of Foreigners Act was registered against him. However, he moved the Madras HC and was granted anticipatory bail on July 29. The judge also directed him to appear before JM Court I in Puducherry within 10 days and execute a bond of `10,000.