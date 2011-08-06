CHENNAI: This October, Tamil Nadu will witness a mass movement demanding the Centre to introduce land reforms and withdraw policies that benefit multinational companies (MNCs), P V Rajagopal, president of the Ekta Parishad, has said.

Addressing a small gathering of organic intellectuals here on Friday, Rajagopal said that a national level nonviolence march, which would kickstart on October 2 in Kerala, would mobilise people across the villages of Tamil Nadu for 10 days beginning October 21.

During these 10 days, a team would tour the State, explaining the "antipeople policies" adopted by the Congressled UPA Government at the Centre, and mobilise support to demand the right to land, water and livelihood, he said.

"Instead of safeguarding the rights of citizens, the government is allowing MNCs to grab the lands of poor farmers. Everyday, thousands of acres of land are being grabbed from poor farmers by corporate companies," Rajagopal charged.

On the other hand, the agriculture policy adopted by the government is detrimental to the interest of farmers, he added.

"The government has created a mindset among the people that rural economy is no longer productive and urge them to move to urban space to lead a better life. We need to make people understand that the argument is a myth and is aimed at grabbing their lands," he said.

The movement would also make people understand the importance of agroindustry to rejuvenate the rural economy and to create a healthy economy, he said.

The nonviolence movement would mobilise the support of people across the country and submit a memorandum to the government in Delhi on October 2 , 2012, he added.