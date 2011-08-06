MADURAI: Hearing of a contempt of court plea by Daya Engineering College against Anna University (AU) for not including the college for counselling was adjourned by the Madurai Bench of the High Court on Friday.

The college built near Sivarakottai was ready to function this year. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) had granted recognition to the college. Manager of the college Balasubramani had filed a petition before the Bench seeking a directive to Anna University to grant recognition to the college and include it in the list of colleges selected for counselling.

A single judge before whom the petition came up directed AU to recognise the college and include it in the list of colleges for engineering counselling. However with the counselling date expiring on August 8, the University had not executed the directive of the Bench. Therefore, Balasubramani had filed a petition seeking contempt of court action against he University.