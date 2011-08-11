PUDUCHERRY: A three-day workshop on the relationship between history and literature in the Tamil context began at the French Institute here on Wednesday.

Speakers at the event said that the Tamil literary world has witnessed a series of new initiatives in the recent past, mostly in the form of novels, to reconstruct particular histories within the region.

This has brought about interesting questions on how creative writers used historical sources and information to construct a world of fiction, which was often consumed as history.

It assumes added significance given how Tamil literary traditions have always produced a variety of pasts, continuously blurring the distinction between historical practice and literary production.

It seeks to bring the practitioners of both worlds and initiate a dialogue. The sessions have been oriented to provide space for understanding and interpreting Indian historiographical practices The event is being organised by the department of Indology, French Institute of Pondicherry and the Tamil Nadu - Puducherry Progressive Writers and Artists Association.