CHENNAI: DMK on Wednesday said Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's comments on coalition politics will not affect its ties with Congress.

"I don't think so. He has not said anything wrong about coalition," DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan told reporters when asked if Singh's remarks on coalition would affect the party's ties with Congress.

Elangovan said the prime minister had not accused the coalition.

On Singh's comments that 2G spectrum allocation was done 'exclusively' by the Telecom Ministry under A Raja and he or the Cabinet had nothing to do with it, Elangovan said, "Raja had very clearly stated that he had followed the TRAI recommendations and procedures adopted by his predecessors."