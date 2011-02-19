SINGAMPUNARI: One person was killed and 35 others injured, in a ‘Manjuvirattu’ (jallikattu) conducted at Araliparai, near Singampunari in Sivaganga district, on Friday.

The death and injuries were caused by animals which were not in the ring but let out freely in the fields by their owners.

The ‘manjuvirattu’ is conducted annually during the ‘Masi Magam’ festival of Sri Dhandayuthapani temple at Araliparai.

This year, the ‘manjuvirattu’ had been organised in keeping with the guidelines of the Supreme Court and was conducted between 2 pm and 3 pm. Thousands of people from nearby villages had gathered at Araliparai to witness the youth taking on the raging bulls.

It is said that some persons had let their bulls free even before they were supposed to be let out of their pens.

One such bull gored to death Murthy (38) of Kapparapatti, who was standing on the road near Marudhipatti diversion.

About 35 others were injured, some while attempting to tame the bulls.

The event was being supervised by Supreme Court observer Manoj Agarwal, Superintendent of Police Rajasekaran and Devakottai RDO Panneerselvam.