CHENNAI: Ending several months of oscillation over being together or not, the PMK and the DMK on Friday cemented their electoral ties. According to the pact, the PMK will contest the forthcoming Assembly elections from 31 constituencies, besides being given a Rajya Sabha seat in the year 2013. The PMK had contested from the same number of constituencies in the 2006 Assembly elections.

DMK president and leader of the Democratic Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi and PMK founder S Ramadoss signed the seat-sharing agreement at the former’s Gopalapuram residence here after a 90-minute discussion, and announced it to mediapersons.

Asked whether PMK’s bargaining power had come down, as they had accepted just 31 seats against his ‘conviction’ to get at least 45 seats in any alliance, Ramadoss said, “The PMK’s bargaining power has not either come down or gone up and hence the number of seats.”

On whether the PMK would contest from the same constituencies it contested in 2006 elections, Ramadoss indicated that the party may be allotted different constituencies this time around. “The constituencies would be identified by the election committees of the PMK and DMK,” he said. However, PMK sources said that they were trying to impress upon the DMK to allocate at least the same 18 seats which the party had won in the last elections.

Ramadoss said he had co­me to primarily invite Karunanidhi for the wedding of his grandson. The seat-sharing deal was clinched only ‘by the way’. He expre­ssed confidence that the DMK-led alliance would record a landslide victory.