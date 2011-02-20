A priest blessing a devotee on the occasion of Maasi Magam at the Vaithikuppam near the beach on Friday in Puducherry | Photo EPS

PUDUCHERRY: Maasi Magam was celebrated with traditional gaiety here on Friday.

Thousands of people thronged the seashore near Vaithikuppam to have a “darshan” of the deities kept on the beach and seek the blessings. Earlier, deities from various temples were taken in a procession around the town before reaching the seashore.

People took a dip in the sea before offering worship to the deities.

The Magam, one of the 27 stars, in the Maasi month usually falls on the full moon day and is considered highly auspicious in many temples in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Hundreds of people witnessed the Thirukalyana Vaibhavam, associated with the festival, which was held at Sree Vasavi Kalyana mandapam on Vysial street on Friday evening.