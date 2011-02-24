CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Wednesday stopped receiving applications for party tickets from cadre, aspiring to contest in the coming Assembly elections. The AIADMK is the first in State to close the application process.

The party has so far maintained its lead over both allies and foes in election-oriented activity.

The application exercise saw party cadre from different walks of life submit applications, which were made available at the AIADMK office since February 5.

The applications cost Rs 10,000 for a ticket in Tamil Nadu, Rs 5,000 for Puducherry and Rs 1,000 for Kerala.

Owing to the rush for submitting applications, the party extended the deadline from February 18 to 23.

According to a party release, 8,616 applications were received till February 16 and Rs 8.54 crore collected by way of application fee.

The amount would go to election fund.

Auspicious days saw huge crowds at the AIADMK headquarters, with enthusiastic cadre applying for not just themselves, but for their friends and family members as well.

Some even expressed their loyalty by applying on party general secretary J Jayalalithaa’s behalf in all 234 constituencies.

The deadline, February 23, fell just a day before Jayalalithaa’s birthday.

“The total number of applications is expected to have crossed 10,000,” said a party functionary.