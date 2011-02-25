CHENNAI: In a State where people lap up freebies, here’s one that people aren’t excited about. The soon-to-be-launched ambitious State government scheme to replace old farm pumpsets with new ones, aimed at improving efficiency and reducing power consumption, both for the farmers and the State, has found few takers.

For, according to sources, till date, out of the targeted 10,000 farmers across Tamil Nadu, just about 300 - which is a meager three per cent – have given consent to participate in the scheme. The replacement of pumpsets is estimated to result in a minimum of 20 per cent saving in energy and the successful implementation of the scheme hinges on farmers’ participation.

On the face of it, the tepid response might sound strange, as people generally queue up in large numbers for freebies, such as colour TVs, despite having a better TV set at home. But look closely at the fineprint and you will understand why farmers are wary.

For, obtaining the consent of farmers is a key procedural aspect of the scheme. To be a beneficiary, each farmer must surrender his old pumpset. Besides, the farmer would continue to get the already sanctioned power load. In other words, no upward load revision.

Farmers say they bought the old pumpsets, so the government is ‘not justified’ in taking them away. They also have apprehensions about the no upward load revision clause. “What if we need power electricity in the coming years to support irrigation?” they wondered.

In his last Independence Day address, Chief Minister M Karunanidhi announced that inefficient, old pumpsets of small and marginal farmers would be replaced with new ones free of cost and a subsidy of 50 per cent would be given to big farmers to change their worn out pumpsets.

The process of finalising bids for the `22-crore scheme to supply free pumpsets is on. The average cost of an energy efficient pumpset is `22,000. In the first phase, 10,000 farm connections in 32 feeder-areas across the State would be given free pumpsets.

Fair terms: Officials point out that the government proposed to take old pumpsets only after installing brand new energy efficient machines.

The norm was aimed at preventing the continued use of inefficient pumpsets; else it would mean continued power loss to the State. As regards the load factor, power is supplied free of cost and a ceiling was essential.

Cause for concern

Energy experts expressed concern that a good scheme aimed at saving power and improving energy efficiency should meet such obstacles. Initially, the proposal to fix meters to free pumpsets to measure the quantum of power savings was opposed based on unfounded apprehensions. Now, ryots are unwilling to give old pumpsets and accept the current load level. “Is it not reasonable to say that there should be a limit to whatever we give free?” an official asked.