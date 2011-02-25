CHENNAI: While choosing to maintain a tactical silence on the Tamil fishermen issue, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Navdeep Suri, said the ministry’s Facebook page and Twitter page had already registered numerous hits from the public in reaction to the Tamil Nadu fishermen’s issue.

Speaking at a symposium on ‘The Changing face of Media in the Era of Globatisation and Information Technology’ at the SRM University in Chennai, the joint secretary said, ”Ministry of External affairs is the first government department to have Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.

Social media is ‘Godsend’ for public diplomacy. Whenever we post something, we always get an instant feedback.

People are vocal, they react. We had public reacting to the Tamil fishermen issue across the Sri Lankan waters.”

He observed that the traditional media was one-way but the new media (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and online blogs) has created a two-way interactive platform that will fundamentally and irreversibly restructure the media.

He said, “This interplay of IT and media is happening right before us.” He also spelt out how the ministry was using social media to send out an image of India as a ‘soft power’.

“It will be years before we can truly become a super power in terms of economy. But India is already a soft power in the world, with its image as an old civilization, its religious roots, Yoga, Ayurveda and information technology.”

Contrarily, Krishnaswamy, founder of Krishnaswamy Associates, said that globalisation was not good for the media, as the advent of technology was increasing the credibility gaps between truth and reality.

The two-day symposium was organised by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of the SRM University, and would have several speakers who would deliberate on these various issues.