CHENNAI: The AIADMK, which lost all Assembly by-elections ever since power deserted it in 2006, appears to be on a comeback trail. In a departure from the earlier electoral patterns in the State, political archrivals DMK and AIADMK have virtually kick-started their campaigns well before their respective alliances have taken shape. And in the rat race, Jayalalithaa may just have an edge over her counterpart and Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

As far as the AIADMK is concerned, the umpteen demonstrations organised by the party on issues of public interest notwithstanding, it was the protest rallies led by Jayalalithaa in Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Madurai that saw huge turnout of people, forcing a rattled DMK to hold copycat meetings at Coimbatore and Tiruchy, albeit with less success.

Now, the 2G spectrum issue has come in handy for the AIADMK leader. She launched her first political missile, when she unilaterally offered the support of 18 MPs to the Congress in the event of DMK’s withdrawal from the UPA government as a consequence of any action taken against the then Union telecom minister A Raja. The developments that followed helped her up the ante against the DMK.

But here is the big question: even if we agree that Jayalalithaa has successfully drawn the attention of the public to the alleged irregularities committed by the DMK government, particularly the spectrum scam, will the negative campaign alone be enough to see her back in Fort St George?

Besides forging a strong alliance, Jayalalithaa needs to introduce a positive element to her campaign, like telling the people in clear terms what she is going to do for them. This should be done well ahead of the elections, as the ruling DMK will try to seize the initiative by announcing sops in the Governor’s address as well as in the interim budget proposals to be presented in the State Assembly next month.

Next, a large section of the government employees are still apprehensive of a backlash if the AIADMK rides back to power. For the last four years, Chief Minister and DMK president M Karunanidhi has kept their fears alive by recalling on every possible occasion the en masse dismissal episode in 2003. So, it is imperative for Jayalalithaa to erase the apprehensions of the government employees. And her latest moves show that she has realised this.

Her recent assertion that the controversial anti-conversion law enacted during the AIADMK regime was repealed during her tenure itself is another clear indication that she is trying win back the minorities.