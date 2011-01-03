HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh will have yet another NTPC power project with a capacity of 4000 MW in Visakhapatnam district.

Chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy today signed the file related to the government’s concurrence for buying and availing 50 pc of the power generated (2,000 MW) at the tariff to be decided by the Central Electricity Regulatory Authority (CERA) from the proposed 4,000 MW power project to be set up at a cost of Rs 23,000 cr at Pudimadaka in Anakapalli mandal in Vizag district.

Chief secretary SV Prasad, principal energy secretary Suthirtha Bhattacharya and secretary to the CM Jawahar Reddy were also present when the chief minister cleared the file. The new NTPC project will help in meeting to a great extent the growing demand for power in the state due to rapid industrialisation and extensive farm operations.

In November 2010, the state government conveyed its willingness for setting up of 4000 MW project in Visakhapatnam district by NTPC subject to the condition that at least 50 per cent of the power generated by it should be allocated to Andhra Pradesh.

Further, the AP government will facilitate necessary clearances required for the project and provide the requisite land and water. Suthirtha informed that the power purchase agreements between the NTPC and AP DISCOMs would be signed shortly.