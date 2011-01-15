CHENNAI: Lashing out at AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa for attacking Congress on the 2G spectrum scam, DMK president and Chief Minister M Karunanidhi has said she is taking on the national party after her efforts to forge an alliance with it failed.

"She offered her party's support (in the event of DMK's exit from UPA over the 2G issue linked to former Telecom Minister A Raja) and constantly kept telling her partymen to expect good news," Karunanidhi said.

But the moment Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said ties with DMK are strong, she started attacking the Centre, he said writing in the party mouthpiece 'Murasoli'.

Referring to her criticism of Telecom Minister Kapil Sibal for questioning the CAG's figures on the 2G scam losses, he said "aware of her true colours, Congress is staying away from her."

Jayalalithaa had said two days back that Sibal's criticism of CAG showed Congress was "prepared to destabilise" every constitutional authority for the sake of its ally, DMK.

On the issue of Sri Lankan navy allegedly gunning down a Tamil Nadu fishermen recently, he recalled that he had sent a telegram to Prime Minister demanding action.

The Indian envoy to Sri Lanka had taken up the matter with the Foreign Minister of the country G L Peiris and said that Sri Lanka's envoy to India had promised an enquiry in this matter.