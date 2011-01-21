PUDUCHERRY: Former chief minister N Rangasamy’s breaking away from the Congress to float a new party has set the tone for the emergence of a strong political front against the Congress in the next Assembly elections.

Though Rangasamy is yet to announce a new party which is expected to take place after the registration of the party with the Election Commission sometime on Monday next, he is already getting support from all quarters. The AIADMK and the CPI have extended support to Rangasamy, with several leaders from various political parties also joining in.

AIADMK secretary and MLA A Anbazhagan along with another MLA Om Sakthi Segar greeted him at the Sithanandhasamy Koil and offered to join together politically for the Assembly elections. CPI has adopted a resolution in this regard and conveyed it to him at his residence at Thilaspet by A Ramamurthy, deputy secretary, and treasurer A Salim.

Congress along with DMK as its ally had been on strong political ground, being two of the strongest parties in the Union Territory. The only opposition was from AIADMK and CPI, but it was considered insignificant going by their strengths in the Assembly in the past few elections. Now Rangasamy, all set to challenge the might of the Congress, has given them new hope. Though Puducherry is known as a Congress bastion and with its position made even stronger enjoying as it does the support of the DMK which is also quite powerful in Puducherry, yet Rangasamy’s breaking away from the Congress is seen as a major setback to the party. This is because Rangasamy has hold on three Assembly segments of Thattanchavady, Indira Nagar and Kadirkamam, which have been carved out from Thattanchavady after delimitation of constituencies. In addition, he has already gained the support from former government whip and MLA from Thirubuvanai (reserved) P Angalan, (who resigned and joined him), former ministers P Rajavelu and Anandha Baskar, Oulgaret municipal chairman N S Jayabal and former AICC member V Bhalan. Besides, MDMK MLA P R Siva, PMK MLAs K P K Arul Murugan and N G Paneerselvam (who have been distanced from the party) as well as other MLAs are expected to join him.

In addition, due to the new constituency profile following delimitation, whoever does not get a seat in the Congress-DMK alliance is expected to switch loyalities to Rangasamy. G Nehru of Congress who float

This has put the Congress and DMK into a rethinking mode and devising new strategies, despite being strong political parties.

The Congress cannot take it easy and will have to make every move with serious thought, as the strong challenge emerges from Rangasamy.