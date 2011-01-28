PUDUCHERRY: Pondicherry University would soon set up a centre for microfinance, said Vice-Chancellor J A K Tareen at the fourth International Conference on Microfinance (ICOMFI-2011) that began at the university’s administrative building here on Thursday. He said such a centre would help people gain knowledge about the various financial schemes introduced by the government and make optimum use of them.

Inaugurating the conference, chief guest Dr Detlev Holloh, programme director of GIZ-NABARD Rural Financial Institutions Programme, New Delhi, said the Gandhian concept of ideal village could be realised by introducing microfinance, if it could effectively contribute to creation of jobs, self-employment opportunities and eradication of poverty. He said ‘Know your Bank’ principle should replace ‘Know your Customer’ one.

Prof M Ramadoss, Director of Studies, Educational Innovation and Rural Reconstruction, Pondicherry University, released an international journal on finance -- the first ever by an Indian university. In his presidential address, Ramadoss took note of the university’s progress.

D Lazar, ICOMFI director and associate professor in the Department of Commerce, Pondicherry University, delivered a vote of thanks.