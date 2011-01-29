CHENNAI: The National Fishworkers Forum (NFF), has decided to launch a national-level agitation from February 25 to protest against some of the unfavourable provisions of the recently published CRZ 2011 notification, which will affect the fisherfolk at large.

According to the NFF office bearers, despite the year-long process of public consultations and the feedback taken for the pre-draft notification of May 2010, the Environment and Forests Ministry had ignored the important suggestion from the fishing communities and gone ahead and brought out the draft notification as per its-own wishes.

NFF urged the government to reconsider the permission for activities that cannot be strictly justified on the basis of requiring foreshore and waterfront facilities including the highly risky proposition of establishment of nuclear power plants, in coastal areas.

The forum further hoped the Ministry will make the necessary changes in the CRZ 2011 and not force the fishing communities to hit the roads yet again on CRZ issues.

However, National Fishworkers Forum has said that it will cooperate with the Ministry in implementing the progressive provisions of the CRZ-2011 and to identify the violations under CRZ 1991.