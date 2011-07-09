NAMAKKAL: The police have registered a case against the parents of a minor girl who was married off to a 35-year-old man, near here.

According to sources, Sengottayan, of Pillanallur village, married off his minor daughter to the son of one Muthusamy. The marriage ceremony was held on Wednesday. Earlier, the Collector, based on a tipoff, instructed revenue officials to take steps to stop the marriage. But, the solemnization took place at a Murugan temple in Bodinayakkanpatti well before the officials could initiate any action, sources added. A police official said a case was registered at the Belukurichy police station based on a complaint from the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Thangavel. Sengottayan and Muthusamy were booked under Sections 9 and 11 of the Child Marriages Prohibition Act. It may be noted that child marriages are being reported in various parts of Namakkal district of late, though officials claim that they are taking action to stop such marriages.

Five child marriages were held in Jambumadai, a village near Namakkal early last month.

As many as 20 parents were arrested and later let off on bail in cases of child marriages registered by the Erumaipatti police.